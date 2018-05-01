Student sues school district after allegedly being disciplined for pro-gun shirts

A middle school student has sued his school district after twice being allegedly disciplined for wearing clothing his school perceived as promoting guns, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

“This lawsuit challenges, at its core, the school district’s policy which we believe is unconstitutionally overbroad and violates the First Amendment on its face,” said Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Policy Coalition.

The student, identified in the lawsuit as G.M., is an eighth-grader at Depoali Middle School. He is the son of local police dispatcher Audrey Guardanapo and U.S. Marine veteran Shaun Guadanapo.

The lawsuit claims that G.M. was first disciplined on Nov. 20, 2017, for wearing a shirt from Sparks Black Rifle, a local gun store, which used the silhouettes of a rifle and a handgun on the logo.

According to the suit, he was disciplined a second time on March 12 for wearing a shirt that read “Don’t Tread On Me,” which did not have any gun-related imagery. – READ MORE

