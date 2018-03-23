Student Organizing Pro-Life School Walkout

A student at Rocklin High School in Sacramento, California, is using social media to organize a pro-life walkout following the student walkout last week to promote gun control.

Student Brandon Gillespie (pictured) says he is challenging whether there is a double standard that allows students to walk out of school to advocate for gun control, but not to protest abortion.

Gillespie says he is using the hashtag #Life “to honor all the lives of aborted babies pretty much, all the millions of aborted babies every year,” reports the local CBS affiliate.

Rocklin High School students are using social media to organize a pro-life walkout using the hashtag #life to honor the tens of millions of babies that have been killed in abortions. Student organizer Brandon Gillespie @bgillie13 says he needs help spreading the message. — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) March 21, 2018

Gillespie says his history teacher, Julianne Benzel, inspired him to consider the walkout against abortion. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1