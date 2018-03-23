Student Organizing Pro-Life School Walkout

True Pundit

A student at Rocklin High School in Sacramento, California, is using social media to organize a pro-life walkout following the student walkout last week to promote gun control.

Student Brandon Gillespie (pictured) says he is challenging whether there is a double standard that allows students to walk out of school to advocate for gun control, but not to protest abortion.

Gillespie says he is using the hashtag #Life “to honor all the lives of aborted babies pretty much, all the millions of aborted babies every year,” reports the local CBS affiliate.

Gillespie says his history teacher, Julianne Benzel, inspired him to consider the walkout against abortion. – READ MORE

