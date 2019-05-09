Student Lunged Toward Colorado School Shooter, Sacrificing His Life

A high school senior sacrificed his life when he lunged toward one of the shooters at a school outside of Denver Tuesday.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, died after taking a bullet from a shooter who entered his classroom, The Denver Post reported Wednesday.View image on Twitter

Student Nui Giassoli was in the same classroom as Castillo when a shooter took a gun out, according to Today.

NEW: ABC News has confirmed the student killed in Tuesday's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo.



"I just want people to know about him," his father said.https://t.co/1ld24tCj5Y pic.twitter.com/oTMFDBL2F7 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) May 8, 2019

“That’s when Kendrick lunged at him and he shot Kendrick, giving all of us enough time to get underneath our desks, to get ourselves safe and to run out of, across the room to escape,” Giassoli said, Today reported.

John Castillo, the father, said he wished his only child had went into hiding, according to The Post. But he added “that’s not his character.”

“My wife and I are in a haze,” John Castillo said, The Post reported. “He was everything to us.”

Other classmates, including Marine hopeful Brendan Bialy, also went after a shooter, according to NBC News.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 pm.

Eight students were injured and Kendrick Castillo was the only person to die, The Post reported.

The two suspects were first believed to be males, but officials said Wednesday that one was an adult male and the other a juvenile female, according to 9 News.

