Student: ‘Hero’ Teacher Tackled School Gunman, Swatted Weapon Away

An Indiana middle school science teacher is being hailed as a hero after tackling and swatting the gun away from a student shooter who entered his class.

The shooting took place at Noblesville West Middle School, to the north of Indianapolis, at around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

A seventh-grade student who was in the classroom and wished not to be identified told WXIN that a classmate of his showed up late wielding a handgun and opened fire.

“He took about four to five maybe six shots, one of them hitting a girl that was about ten feet from me. Mr. (Jason) Seaman started running at him, he’s a teacher, a science teacher — he tackled him to the ground, we were all hiding in the back of a classroom behind some desks,” the student recounted.

“Then (Seaman) was yelling to call 911 to get out of the building as fast as we could, so we ran down the stairs and just ran down here, we ran down the sidewalk into Prairie Crossing,” the student added. – READ MORE

