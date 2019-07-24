Student faces five years in prison for vehicle attack on Trump sign — blames ‘anxiety attack from dealing with college school work’

A Georgia Democrat claims an anxiety attack compelled her to drive over a barbed-wire fence and through a field to vandalize George Bentley’s Trump sign, but now she faces up to five years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Georgia State University student Azaria Moore faces charges of criminal trespass and failure to report a crash after she allegedly drove over a barbed wire fence and onto Bentley’s property around 1 a.m. Monday, WSB-TV reports.

Security cameras on the Trump 2020 sign captured a dark image of the vehicle barreling over the fence along State Route 120, then someone getting out of the vehicle to spray-paint Bentley’s large Trump 2020 banner, which sits with lighted water cubes and stenciled stars to proclaim his support for the president.

“It’s a free country, and we love America, and we’re happy with the guy that’s in there now,” Bentley told the television station, adding that he put up the fence and camera to deter vandals. “We want him to be elected again in 2020, and we wanted to give him our support.” – READ MORE