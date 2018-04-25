View our Privacy Policy

Student Confronts Pelosi About Her ‘Crumbs’ Comments: Tax Cuts Helped Family Put Me Through College (VIDEO)

A Georgetown student confronted Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) on Tuesday about her “crumbs” comments made when criticizing the tax reform law Republicans passed at the end of 2017.

“You’ve spoken about the effects of the Republican tax plan, specifically referring to its effects on average Americans as crumbs,” the student said in comments first flagged by the NTK Network. “As the son of small business owners, I know that it’s helped my parent hire more employees. It’s helped us pay off our mortgage, helped put me through college.”

The student asked Pelosi if she still thought “crumbs” was a good way to describe benefits resulting from the tax law. – READ MORE

