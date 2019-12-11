Student accuses teacher of assault after ripping ‘Women for Trump’ pin off shirt in class

A Michigan high-schooler filed an assault report with Mason Police after she alleges her teacher ripped a “Women for Trump” pin from her shirt and mocked her in class.

“I was really shocked that a teacher especially would do that,” Mason High School junior Sadie Earegood told WILX.

Earegood said her teacher, Paul Kato, immediately called her out in class over the pin last Thursday and announced he did not like it.

“He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions,’” Earegood said.

That’s when the 16-year-old said Kato got physical.

“He grabbed it and I pulled, I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder,” Earegood said. “(He) just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up.”

When Kato got his hands on Earegood’s pin, he turned it upside down and pinned it on his own shirt, she said.

The teacher then told students that upside-down was the proper way to wear the pin.

“I made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher,” Earegood’s mother, Capi Earegood, told WILX. “He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.” – READ MORE