Strzok Notes Reveal Obama Directed Flynn Investigation, Biden Raised Logan Act Violation

Handwritten notes taken by former FBI agent Peter Strzok revealed that President Barack Obama directed the FBI to continue investigating Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn just weeks before he was to become President Trump’s national security adviser, in a meeting during which Vice President Joe Biden suggested that Flynn violated the Logan Act.

Up until now, it had been unclear exactly how involved Obama was in the FBI investigation of Trump’s national security adviser.

Strzok’s notes are believed to have been taken on January 4, 2017, the apparent date of a White House Oval Office meeting with Obama, Biden, FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

The notes show, according to a court filing, that those officials discussed transcripts of Flynn’s private calls with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and how to proceed against Flynn.

Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate Flynn.

The notes also show that Biden raised the prospect that Flynn committed a violation of the Logan Act — an obscure 1799 law that prohibited private citizens from conducting diplomacy on behalf of the U.S. and has never been successfully prosecuted in court. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --