Streisand Releases New Anti-Trump Album, Says Trump’s ‘Humpty Dumpty, A Fat Egg’

Barbra Streisand, 76, is releasing a new album, and if you’ve been living under a rock or on a distant planet and you haven’t heard her paroxysms of rage against President Trump the last two years, she wants to record them for posterity.

The Guardian conducted an obsequious interview with Streisand that revolved around her album, titled “Walls,” and it was full of the same bitter denunciations of Trump that have characterized Streisand as she slowly drifts into insignificance.

Streisand began by explaining how sophisticated her approach to slamming Trump was in the album, saying, “You have to write lyrics that can be more than just a protest. They have to appeal to a universal audience. Even when I wrote Don’t Lie to Me, at first I thought, well, I could make you think it’s like a love affair, a marriage breaking up. It’s a universal thought: don’t lie to me.”

And she’s revving up the insults: “'[Trump] is like Humpty Dumpty, a fat egg, sitting on a wall, and one day he’s going to fall off the wall. And crack.’ It is impossible to convey quite how much disdain she packs into the words ‘fat egg,’ but it is so heartfelt we both burst out laughing.” – READ MORE