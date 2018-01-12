Street in Front of DC Russian Embassy Being Renamed After Putin’s Nemesis D.C. Renaming Street in Front of Russian Embassy

The Washington, D.C., city government is normally a conflagration of bumbling failure and misplaced priorities. Consider, for instance, the fact that they’re now on the verge of dedicating a monument to longtime mayor, crack cocaine aficionado and former federal inmate, Marion “The B**** Set Me Up” Barry.

However, every so often, the suzerains of the District of Columbia get something right. And unfortunately for the Russians, this one particular instance is going to leave strongman Vladimir Putin niet happy.

According to the Washington Times, the D.C. City Council is set to take the stretch of street right in front of the Russian Embassy in the nation’s capital and name it after an assassinated rival of the Russian president.

The portion of Wisconsin Avenue that contains Russia’s embassy will be renamed “Boris Nemtsov Place” after the felled Russian opposition figure, who was shot and killed while he walked with his girlfriend on a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow back in 2015.

According to the London Guardian, five people have been convicted of the killing, including an ex-officer in the pro-Russian Sever battalion of security forces in embattled Chechnya. – READ MORE

