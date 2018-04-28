True Pundit

Strassel: Trump Could 'Reset' the Russia Dynamic With 2 Bold Actions (VIDEO)

Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kim Strassel said President Trump is not helping his cause by repeatedly calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe a “witch hunt.”

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to react to a House Intelligence Committee reportfinding “no evidence” of collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, declaring that Mueller’s investigation “must end now.”

On “Happening Now,” Strassel said criticizing or threatening to fire Mueller won’t help Trump, and explained two bold actions she believes he could take to “reset” the Russia dynamic.

She said the first is to have his legal team make the argument that the Mueller probe is no longer looking into possible collusion, but instead obstruction of justice, which she said is a “non-starter” on constitutional grounds. – READ MORE

Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kimberley Strassel said President Trump is not helping his cause by repeatedly calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe a "witch hunt."

