‘Straight Out of James Bond’: Reporter Explains New Details in Dem IT Staffer Scandal (VIDEO)

A new report could prove that President Trump was right when he tweeted about a so-called “Pakistani mystery man” who kept Democratic National Committee documents and servers out of the hands of investigators.

The report, by The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak, says that Imran Awan — the IT aide of former DNC chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) — took a laptop with him in 2017 after being banned from the House computer network for “unauthorized access to data.”

The report also says that Awan left the laptop, which had the username “RepDWS,” “in a phone booth with a letter to prosecutors” in April 2017. – READ MORE

