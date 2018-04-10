Stormy’s Lawyer Says She Will Release Composite Sketch Of Man Who Threatened Her (VIDEO)

Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Monday that his client Stormy Daniels will release a composite sketch Tuesday of the man who allegedly threatened her to stay quiet about her relationship with Donald Trump back in 2011.

“My client sat down with Lois Gibson. She’s the foremost forensic artist in the world,” the lawyer stated Monday morning. “She has a world record for the number of IDs.”

“A composite sketch has been produced. We’re going to be releasing that tomorrow along with a significant reward asking that the public come forward. We are very close to identifying this individual.” – READ MORE

