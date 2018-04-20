Stormy Fail: Trump’s Evangelical Support Hits Record High

A Poll By The Public Religion Research Institute Shows That Support For President Trump Among White Evangelicals Has Hit A Record High Of 75 Percent. Only 22 Percent View The President Unfavorably.

The Hill reports that the “president’s favorability with white evangelicals in the poll has steadily risen over time, with his previous high being at 74 percent in February 2017.”

At one point this year, though, that number sat at just 68 percent.

One key take away from this poll is the establishment media’s total failure to separate Trump from the evangelical vote. This goal is why the media is willing to make such hypocritical fools of themselves while obsessing over Trump’s sex life.

The very same media that ignored, downplayed, and defended Bill Clinton and John Edwards from sex scandals that occurred in the White House and on the campaign trail, are more than willing to look ridiculous frenzying over the possibility that Trump might have boinked some hotties in consensual relationships more than a dozen years ago. – READ MORE

