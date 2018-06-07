Stormy Daniels sues her former lawyer, says he became ‘puppet’ for Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued her former attorney Wednesday, accusing him of acting as a “puppet” for President Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court accuses Cohen and Keith Davidson of colluding to have Daniels publicly refute her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Daniels is fighting to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

“Starting in January 2018 at the latest, Defendants Davidson and Cohen acted in concert to benefit not [Daniels], but … Mr. Trump,” reads the complaint by Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The complaint includes text messages purportedly sent between Davidson and Cohen on Jan. 17 of this year, when the complaint says Cohen became aware of an In Touch magazine article detailing Daniels’ claims. – READ MORE

