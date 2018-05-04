Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer: ‘Trump Will Not Serve Out His Term,’ Will Be Forced to Resign (VIDEO)

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, said Wednesday night he thinks President Donald Trump will not serve out his term as president and will be forced to resign.

CNN anchor Don Lemon asked Avenatti about the recent comments from Trump’s new attorney Rudy Giuliani revealing the president reimbursed his personal attorney for the $130,000 payment to Daniels, which is contrary to the president’s earlier statements about the matter.

“What do you think this means legally, if anything, for the president?” Lemon asked. – READ MORE

