Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Has Cryptic Message for Sean Hannity on FBI Raid of Cohen Property

The lawyer appeared on HBO’s “Real Time” Friday evening for an interview with host Bill Maher. Building on previous predictions about the impact of Cohen’s behavior, he suggested Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity will be among those ensnared in the scandal.

Hannity was outed as Cohen’s client this week following an attempt to prevent his name from being released publicly, as reported by CNN.

Avenatti suggested that the revelations forecast likely implications for the conservative television and radio host.

“Here’s what I think: I think that when the documents actually come out, and there are documents — there’s no question in my mind, there are documents with Sean Hannity’s name on them — the extent of that relationship, I think, will be very embarrassing to Sean Hannity,” he said.

