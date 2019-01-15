Stormy Daniels files suit against Ohio police officers who arrested her at strip club

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is suing members of an Ohio police department for $2 million after she was arrested at a strip club over the summer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the federal defamation lawsuit with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on Monday against six officers of the Columbus Divison of Police, alleging her arrest was “politically motivated” amid her ties to President Donald Trump.

The 39-year-old alleged she had a one-night affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him last year seeking to break a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election about the alleged affair as part of a $130,000 hush money settlement. Trump has denied the affair took place.

Daniels was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover female officer. Two other club employees were also arrested. – READ MORE