Stormy Daniels Arrested

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has made headlines for an alleged affair with Donald Trump, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, according to her attorney.

“Just rcvd word that my client was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.

This story is developing.

