Business Politics
Store sign appears to stick it to climate hand-wringers — and Trump foes — as winter rages on
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store certainly knows how to get attention on social media.
Back in 2015, the store in Jordan posted a message on its outdoor sign that read, “Join the movement #CaramelApplesMatter.”
And the sign incited a storm of outrage — with some accusing the candy store of racism and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.
Well, apparently Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store just can’t help needling some passers-by — because another provocative sign went up Tuesday, WCCO reported.
Amid winter raging on in April, the sign — covered in snow, no less — read, “In Only Two Years Trump Fixed Global Warming.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Back in 2015, the store in Jordan posted a message on its outdoor sign that read, “Join the movement #CaramelApplesMatter." And the sign incited a storm of outrage — with some accusing the candy store of racism and mocking the Black Lives…