Store sign appears to stick it to climate hand-wringers — and Trump foes — as winter rages on

Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store certainly knows how to get attention on social media.

Back in 2015, the store in Jordan posted a message on its outdoor sign that read, “Join the movement #CaramelApplesMatter.”

And the sign incited a storm of outrage — with some accusing the candy store of racism and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

Well, apparently Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store just can’t help needling some passers-by — because another provocative sign went up Tuesday, WCCO reported.

Amid winter raging on in April, the sign — covered in snow, no less — read, “In Only Two Years Trump Fixed Global Warming.” – READ MORE

