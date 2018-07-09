Politics
Store Owner Calls Police After Bannon Gets Publicly Attacked
“Nick Cooke, owner of Black Swan Books on West Main Street in the Fan District, said Bannon was in the bookstore Saturday afternoon and that a woman confronted him, calling him a ‘piece of trash,’” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
“Cooke said he called 911 and that the woman left as he made the call.”
“Steve Bannon was simply standing, looking at books, minding his own business. I asked her to leave, and she wouldn’t. And I said, ‘I’m going to call the police if you don’t,’ and I went to call the police and she left,” Cooke told the paper.
“And that’s the end of the story.”
Perhaps the most uplifting thing, however, was Cooke’s defense of what the bookstore stands for.
“We are a bookshop. Bookshops are all about ideas and tolerating different opinions and not about verbally assaulting somebody, which is what was happening,” Cooke said.
Richmond police confirmed that a call was made around 3:15 on Saturday afternoon but was cancelled before policemen could respond to the location. – READ MORE
These liberals are getting rabid. Now they are openly threatening the Senate Majority leader.
Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.
The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville and got into his car, The Courier Journal reported.
Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace.”
A protester demanded to know where the migrant children where after being separated from their families.