‘STOP THEM’: New Ad Highlights Left’s Violent Attacks On Republicans (VIDEO)

The Republican National Committee released a new campaign ad on Friday that highlighted the political violence that has occurred against Republicans in recent weeks; the ad comes just as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed “collateral damage” against conservatives.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said earlier this week that if collateral damage happens against those who disagree with the political agenda of the Democratic Party, then “so be it.” – READ MORE