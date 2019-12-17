‘STOP TALKING’: Angry Whoopi Snaps On McCain For Trying To Offer Conservative Take; McCain Responds (VIDEO)

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg repeatedly told co-host Meghan McCain, the lone right-leaning voice at the roundtable, to “stop talking.”

Goldberg blew her fuse when McCain attempted to talk about how at least half the country feels about the partisan impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. As was to be highlighted by McCain, polling post-impeachment inquiry has only spelled trouble for Democrats looking to take control of the White House in 2020.

Infuriating. EVERYBODY should watch @WhoopiGoldberg rudely tell Meghan McCain to stop talking… THIS IS WHAT LEFTISTS DO. If you’re a woman who DARES be conservative? Forget “respect women.” They’ll try to shut you up. Never back down, @MeghanMcCain!pic.twitter.com/X0IbTi58ls — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 16, 2019

Discussing the political ramifications of impeachment, McCain attempted to give a “conservative perspective,” though she was talked over by co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Let me finish,” McCain said. “If you want a conservative perspective ever —”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg interrupted. “Please stop talking right now. ‘Cause you know what —” – READ MORE