Stop Everything You’re Doing and Watch This Adorable Moment Between Trump and a Boy Battling Illness (VIDEO)

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump signed the “right-to-try” bill, which gives patients who have life-threatening illnesses the ability to try experimental medicines without having to go through drug regulations.

“Today I am proud to keep another promise to the American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation into law,” Trump stated. “We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.”

Nine-year-old Jordan McLinn is battling a deadly form of muscular dystrophy and stood next to Trump as he signed. Trump then handed him one of the pens. – READ MORE

