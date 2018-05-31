True Pundit

Politics TV

Stop Everything You’re Doing and Watch This Adorable Moment Between Trump and a Boy Battling Illness (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump signed the “right-to-try” bill, which gives patients who have life-threatening illnesses the ability to try experimental medicines without having to go through drug regulations.

“Today I am proud to keep another promise to the American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation into law,” Trump stated. “We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.”

Nine-year-old Jordan McLinn is battling a deadly form of muscular dystrophy and stood next to Trump as he signed. Trump then handed him one of the pens. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stop Everything You're Doing and Watch This Adorable Moment Between Trump and a Boy Battling Illness
Stop Everything You're Doing and Watch This Adorable Moment Between Trump and a Boy Battling Illness

A moment these two will never forget.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: