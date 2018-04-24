STOOGE U: Fresno State President Says NO punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush an ‘amazing racist’

Fresno State President Joseph Castro says the university has completed a review after Professor Randa Jarrar sent out an insensitive tweet in the hours after First Lady Barbara Bush passed away.

In a statement released Tuesday Castro said that “After completing this process, we have concluded that Professor Jarrar did not violate any CSU or university policies and that she was acting in a private capacity and speaking about a public matter on her personal Twitter account. Her comments, although disgraceful, are protected free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Additionally, although Professor Jarrar used tenure to defend her behavior, this private action is an issue of free speech and not related to her job or tenure. Therefore, the university does not have justification to support taking any disciplinary action. Professor Jarrar will remain on leave through the Spring semester, which she had previously requested before this incident.”

