Stone: ‘Not inconceivable’ Mueller could try to ‘conjure up’ crime related to business

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone in a Sunday show interview suggested special counsel Robert Mueller could “conjure up” a crime related to his business interests.

“It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business, or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election. I would chock this up to an effort to silence me,” Stone told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Chuck, I’ve been a, I think, effective critic on Infowars, on stonecoldtruth.com, on programs like this of the excesses and partisanship of the Mueller probe,” Stone added to host Chuck Todd. – READ MORE

