Stone: It’s possible I’ll be indicted

Roger Stone said Thursday that it’s possible he’ll be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I acknowledge it is a possibility,” Stone said in an interview on Hill.TV’s “Rising.

“Stone, however, pushed back that he is “concerned” about being charged, noting that would suggest culpability.

Some of Stone’s contacts during the 2016 presidential race have attracted scrutiny, including his communications with WikiLeaks — and most recently an undisclosed meeting with a Russian who offered dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

