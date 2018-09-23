    True Pundit

    Stomy’s Porn Lawyer Avenatti To Unveil “Woman with Credible” Information About Kavanaugh; Second Alleged ‘Victim’?

    “I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.” — Avenatti

    Full circus mode now.

    The side show has become to main show.

    This story is developing.

