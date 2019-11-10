Stolen identities of 400 Americans used by illegal immigrants arrested in Mississippi ICE raids

Department of Homeland Security investigators discovered that the identities of 400 American citizens were stolen and used by illegal immigrants who were arrested this summer during immigration raids on Mississippi poultry plants, an official disclosed Thursday.

In August, 680 “removable aliens” working in Mississippi processing plants were arrested in a sting operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in what one official said could be “the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in our nation’s history.”

Days later, nearly half of the individuals detained were released on humanitarian grounds, amid criticism that the arrests had left children without a parent to care for them.

CBS reported that the Homeland Security special agent in charge of the operations, Jere Miles, was grilled by the lawmakers, who criticized him for allegedly not giving local stakeholders a heads up and for separating children from their parents as part of the law enforcement initiative.

According to The Washington Times, Miles pushed back against lawmakers' claims that the arrested workers did no harm, telling the panel, "They stole the IDs of 400 U.S. citizens. Where's their voice?"