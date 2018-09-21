Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as U.S. Shows Strength in Trade War with China

President Donald Trump Celebrated Stocks Hitting Their Highest Levels Ever By Congratulating The United States On The Accomplishment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83 percent in morning trading Thursday, leaping over its previous record set on January 26. The S&P 500 added six-tenths of the percentage point, rising above the last record set in August. The Nasdaq Composite rose nine-tenths of a percentage point.

S&P 500 HITS ALL-TIME HIGH Congratulations USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

Escalating global trade disputes have not weighed on the U.S. economy as much as critics of the Trump administration predicted. In fact, they have barely shown up in economic data at all. On Thursday, the Labor Department said new jobless claims last week were at the lowest level in 49 years, defying forecasts that tariffs would cost U.S. jobs.- READ MORE

Americans are happy with the booming U.S. economy, and a near record think the job market is the best ever, according to a sweeping new survey.

Just 12 percent mention “economic issues” as the top problem in the country, even lower than when the dot-com rage was boosting stocks to record highs in 2000, according to the latest Gallup survey.

And that is a five-point drop in just one month, confirming that Americans are satisfied with the direction of the economy under President Trump.

What’s more, said Gallup, “In the current September survey, 55 percent of Americans say the economy is getting better, among the highest proportions saying this since 2004. A near-record-high 64 percent say now is a good time to find a quality job; workers remain upbeat about their job security; and employee engagement is at record highs.” – READ MORE