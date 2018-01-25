‘Stinks To High Heaven’: Rep. Mark Meadows Lays Out Strzok Scandal In EPIC Tweet Storm

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows took to Twitter Tuesday night to summarize what’s known so far about the FBI’s Peter Strzok scandal, which he says “stinks to high heaven.”

THREAD–explaining the context around the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages, and why they're connected to both the Hillary investigation and this so-called "Russian-collusion" investigation — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Remember the key figure here: Peter Strzok, the former deputy of counter-intelligence at the FBI. Guy who ran the 2016 Clinton investigation, who interviewed key witnesses including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton. Former Mueller team member. Strzok is the guy here — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

So we have Peter Strzok, the deputy of FBI counter-intelligence and lead Clinton investigator, who we already know blasted Trump in text messages, talking about the need to end the Clinton investigation… right after he knew Hillary would be running against Trump. Major problem. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Now take that letter change, and go back to Peter Strzok. We have email documentation that suggests the "gross negligence" claim in Director Comey's exoneration letter was changed to "extremely careless" between May 4, 2016 and May 6, 2016… by none other than Peter Strzok. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Bottom line: tell us the truth. Tell us the truth about what happened with the Clinton investigation, the 2016 election, and leading up to this "collusion" investigation. All of it. Americans deserve the truth. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Meadows, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, walked through the timeline of Strzok’s involvement in the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as a series of text messages that he exchanged with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair.

Not only were new and shocking details of Strzok and Page’s anti-Trump texts made public in recent days, it was also revealed that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of Strzok-Page texts during a period when they were working on the investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A Rasmussen poll shows that a plurality of 49 percent of those polled want a special prosecutor to investigate the embattled FBI, while only 31 percent do not. Another 19 percent are on the fence.

According to this poll, the public vehemently disagrees with James Comey, the disgraced former FBI Director who has used his Twitter account to call for an “independent” FBI, which presumably means an FBI that is never criticized or investigated by the American people’s chosen representatives in Congress–a frightening thought by way of a banana republic attitude.

Thankfully, despite the best efforts of Deep Staters like Comey and the corrupted American media, the public is paying attention to the story and is very skeptical of an agency that appears to have been highly politicized during Comey’s reign.

About a year after President Trump fired Comey, we now know that Comey’s tenure resulted in the kind of partisan behavior that resembles the secret police, including the indefensible exoneration of Hillary Clinton over her email scandal, a “secret society” to bring down Trump, an “insurance plan” should Trump win the election, and a partnership with the Clinton campaign to fund a discredited dossier that was used to justify the FISA warrants so the Obama administration could spy on the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former deputy assistant director of the FBI counter-terror division Terry Turchie said the agency’s recent scandals symbolize “Watergate part two,” Wednesday on “Fox and Friends.”

“There is a lot of political dirty tricks going on here. I don’t think this trail is going to stop at the door of the Russians,” Turchie said. “I think it’s going to stop where the Democratic party came through the door of the FBI. I think this is Watergate part two.”

Turchie also discussed the texting scandal between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page and called it a “catastrophic failure,” for the Bureau. – READ MORE