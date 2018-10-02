STILL LACKING EVIDENCE OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, DEMOCRATS NOW WANT KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATED FOR PERJURY

Still lacking corroborating evidence of disputed sexual misconduct accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, some Democrats now want Kavanaugh investigated for perjury in the latest iteration of their months-long campaign to derail his confirmation.

The perjury push comes as Democrats still lack corroborating evidence to support professor Christine Blasey Ford‘s claim that Kavanaugh tried to drunkenly force himself on her while the two were in high school.

The House of Representatives “would have to” investigate Kavanaugh for perjury if he is confirmed without the Senate opening a new investigation for that purpose, Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler on Sunday told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Would Justice Kavanaugh have to recuse himself from cases involving congressional Democrats?" Rep. Jerrold Nadler: "I think the proper thing would be, yes … I was astonished at his rant … he's supposed to be non-partisan" https://t.co/Lt6UK9KuUw #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/ls7NVLlpTu — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 30, 2018

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday demanded that the FBI expand the scope of its background investigation into accusations against Kavanaugh to include perjury.