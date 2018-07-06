S**THOLE: 20 Pounds Of Human Feces Left On San Francisco Sidewalk

If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to bring some hand sanitizer, because the city is now becoming a literal “s**thole.”

According to the Fresno Bee, a trash bag filled with roughly 20 pounds of human feces was left sitting on the sidewalk over the weekend in downtown San Francisco.

“It’s the latest — and perhaps most alarming — sign of the increased filthiness of one of the most popular cities in the United States,” reports FB. “The bags of human poop were said to be left in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.”

just say, ewwwww!

From the story: "Complaints about human waste around San Francisco increased by 400 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to 311. There were more than 21,000 reports made to 311 in 2017 alone." (311 is the non-emergency version of 911) https://t.co/upesBfcr41 — Burt Carey (@BurtCarey) July 5, 2018

The photo went viral after being posted onto San Francisco’s Citizen app for identifying crimes; a picture of the post made its way onto Reddit.com.

“Walked by this yesterday without knowing it had been a reported thing,” wrote Reddit user green_street. “Arguably the worst smell I’ve ever encountered. Plenty of things smell bad/weird/nasty, but the sheer stench of this was massive.” – READ MORE

