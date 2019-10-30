Steyer Backs Reparations

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer gave his most unequivocal backing yet for reparations in a video uploaded over the weekend.

“In terms of reparations: I’m for reparations, just so you know,” he said in the NowThis News candidate forum video.

“Think about this for one sec: 400 years of legalized discrimination and unfairness did the deepest injustice. There’s never been an apology. Think—I mean, it’s amazing.”

The comments are a sharper commitment to the policy than remarks he provided in the summer.

“And I was saying, look, there’s no question that there has been injustice, there’s no question that we should be addressing it, and the only question is—which is yours—let’s have the conversation in public about what’s happened,” he said in a July interview with CBS News. – READ MORE