Steve Scalise’s Call For Civility And Respect Draws Unbelievable Response

After Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called for harassment and refusal of service to anyone who works in the Trump administration, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise asserted civility and respect would prevail. The responses to his tweet are telling.

Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect https://t.co/4kF53WwE0v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 24, 2018

Tribalism and extremism are apparently rampant in American politics — see some of the replies.

Stfu Nazi puke — Les Rhoads (@LesRhoads) June 25, 2018

I’m glad to see some dems are willing to get dirty, finally, if only to force Republicans to articulate some standards of behavior. Now it’s mirror time, fellas. #MaxineWaters — Plumpkin (@scarletking2000) June 25, 2018

You hang with neinazis on the reg. Too bad you don't have to sh*t in a bag for the rest of your life. It would be fitting punishment for a monstrous inhumane degenerate such as yourself — 💥🔥Mad_Cat🔥💥 (@M_A_D_Caaaat) June 25, 2018

