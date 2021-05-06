Steve Scalise Wants Liz Cheney Out Of Leadership

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is openly backing the ousting of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership position and supporting New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace her.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” his spokesman, Lauren Fine, said in a statement first reported by Punchbowl News.

Cheney has lost the support of many of her colleagues for her constant criticism of former President Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. She survived a vote in February to oust her from leadership, but that vote was held without the public support of the Louisiana Republican and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Many Republicans have acknowledged that Cheney has little chance of surviving the upcoming vote, which could come as soon as next week.

“I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence,” McCarthy told a Fox News host in an off-camera exchange that was captured on a hot mic and first reported by Axios. “Well, someone just has to bring a motion to oust her, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Trump and Cheney traded jabs this week, with Cheney taking to Twitter after he again insisted that the election was stolen from him.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney said Monday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Stefanik has emerged as the clear frontrunner to succeed Cheney as Republican Conference Chair, the no. 3 position in the House, with Trump himself endorsing her bid Wednesday morning.