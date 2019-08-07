Steve Scalise Slams Joaquin Castro For Outing Trump Donors: ‘Lives Are At Stake’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) criticized Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for posting the names and employers of dozens of San Antonio residents who donated to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period,” Scalise said on Wednesday. “This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand.”

If the events of this past weekend taught us anything, it’s that we need to stop seeing our neighbors as political enemies. This kind of dangerous targeting isn’t how we heal our nation. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 6, 2019

The Louisiana congressman’s remarks came in response to a tweet Castro posted a day prior that called out various local businesses which have made financial donations to the president during the 2020 election cycle. The tweet also included a list of 44 private citizens, along with their current employers, who are reported to have also contributed. – READ MORE