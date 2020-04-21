Steve Scalise: ‘Sickening’ to Watch Pelosi Use Small Business Aid as Leverage

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Monday that it is “sickening” to watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) use small business aid as leverage to include more leftist provisions in future coronavirus legislation.

Scalise has collected stories from businesses across his district and the country that can no longer obtain a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan due to Pelosi’s objection to a simple renewal of the program.

Scalise described the stories as “heartbreaking” and said that he hopes his website will illustrate Pelosi’s “PPP obstruction.”

Scalise told Breitbart News, “I have asked small businesses across the country who have been rejected because the PPP ran out of money, trying to hold their business together, to share their story with me. And we received hundreds of stories, and so many of them are heartbreaking. Some of them are just trying to hold on to their family business and maybe the 20 employees that have been with them since the start of the company, and they might not be able to make it because Pelosi is playing these games.”

“I think the more we share these stories, it shows that there’s a human face to this game of chicken they’re playing with their livelihoods with millions of Americans, and hopefully that gets them past this hostage-taking attitude they have and gets them to a point where they reach out and help somebody and not do it in exchange for some unrelated liberal wish list,” Scalise added. – READ MORE

