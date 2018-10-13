    True Pundit

    Steve Scalise Predicts GOP Will ‘Hold the House’ and Knows Exactly Why: Dems Are ‘Out of Touch’ (VIDEO)

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise predicts ahead of midterm elections that the Republicans will hold the House due to Democrats being “out of touch” with the people.

    “I think we hold the House,” Scalise said on Fox News.

    Addressing his reasoning, Scalise claimed that Democrats’ violent rhetoric during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will keep voters away from their party.

    Talking about the Democrats' hostility, he said, "This isn't what politics is about in America."

     

    "They've got a very leftist agenda that's out of touch with the people I'm talking to when I go to swing districts." More

