Steve Scalise Predicts GOP Will ‘Hold the House’ and Knows Exactly Why: Dems Are ‘Out of Touch’ (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise predicts ahead of midterm elections that the Republicans will hold the House due to Democrats being “out of touch” with the people.

.@SteveScalise: Democrats will lose the vote if they continue to call for violence because that’s not what America is about pic.twitter.com/zxaRizFlWo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 12, 2018

“I think we hold the House,” Scalise said on Fox News.

Addressing his reasoning, Scalise claimed that Democrats’ violent rhetoric during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will keep voters away from their party.

Talking about the Democrats’ hostility, he said, “This isn’t what politics is about in America.” – READ MORE