Steve Scalise: Dems need to denounce violence against GOP (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Wednesday that Democrats need to speak out against the rising number of violent incidents against Republican politicians.

“They need to be denouncing that kind of activity,” Scalise, R-La., said on Fox News. “There’s no place for it. If somebody on the right was doing it, we’d be vocally denouncing it. They need to be denouncing it on the Left.”

.@SteveScalise: “You should not incite violence or any kind of assaulting people based on their political views.” https://t.co/I442SXu6Gd pic.twitter.com/iL4l5EST4r — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018

Scalise spoke after a Republican candidate for Congress in California was nearly stabbed by a man, and after someone made a mass shooting threat at Trump’s new hotel in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

The political left needs to do a better job of policing its members who are “inciting” violence, according to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who narrowly survived a politically-motivated mass assassination attempt in July 2017.

Noting recent instances of violence against Republicans, Scalise said that “some on the left are inciting this violence and frankly they should be called out on it.” He added that some Democrats are “almost encouraging” political violence.

The Louisiana Republican made the comments on an episode of Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy’s podcast, Plaidcast, which aired on Friday.

“You’ve got some people on the Left, that just want this idea of resist and ignore the fact that [Trump] is president, they want to interrupt the ability of congress to do its job and of course you’ve got death threats and literal attacks on lives and frankly I want to see the Left stand up to this,” Scalise said. – READ MORE