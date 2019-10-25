Steve Scalise: ‘75% of the Entire Congress’ Not Allowed to Enter Schiff’s Secret Impeachment Chamber

Appearing Thursday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) unloaded on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) handling of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, stating “75 percent of the entire Congress” are in the dark about the closed-door probe.

A transcript is as follows: ALEX MARLOW: went full Breitbart yesterday storming secret chamber. We’ve been calling it “Schiff’s dungeon.” This is still a very serious thing. I really admire the new tactic. What compelled you guys in the Congress to decide that enough’s enough, we’re actually going to physically take matters into our own hands?

HOUSE MINORITY WHIP REP. STEVE SCALISE: Well, that was it. We’ve had enough of Adam Schiff running this Soviet-style star chamber, because only in the Soviet Union would you have a process where they are trying to impeach a duly elected president in secret, behind closed doors. You can’t go in, the press can’t go in, and voting members of Congress can’t go in. About 75 percent of the entire Congress, who was duly elected, is not allowed in that room. Yet, trying to use whatever he’s producing in there to bee the basis to impeach a President of the United States. It’s never been done before and we shouldn’t stand for it. We wanted to go in and see what was happening. We didn’t try to go in to disrupt things, we wanted to actually just go look.

MARLOW: I love the comparison to the Soviets, because that is what this is like, and are the ones constantly accusing us of being Russians pawns, even though we’ve been so tough on Russia. Overall, this president has been tough on Russia. We’re tough on Russia at Breitbart and they want to act like we’re Russian stooges. They are taking the Soviet tactics, so it’s a great way to describe it. Why are they hiding from the people? – READ MORE