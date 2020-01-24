Steve Mnuchin Says He Will Listen to Greta Thunberg After She Gets an Economics Degree in College

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin took a shot at teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, saying he would heed her advice after she went to college and got an economics degree.

The comments happened during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world’s most important economic players have gathered this week. Thunberg has been driving a conversation about climate change and sustainability throughout the week, and criticized nations like the United States for doing “basically nothing” to reduce their emissions.

A reporter asked Mnuchin about Thunberg saying there should be a public and private sector divestment from fossil fuel companies responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

“Is she the chief economist, or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin replied. “It’s a joke. After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.”- READ MORE