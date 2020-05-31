Steve Carell, Seth Rogen among Hollywood stars donating to bail out Minneapolis protesters

On Monday night, Minnesota resident George Floyd, an African-American man, died at the age of 46 after a white police officer pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck, while he struggled for air and begged for his life.

As footage of the incident spread around the Internet, protests broke out in Minneapolis, resulting in many arrests in the city.

Since numerous arrests have been made, celebrities have come forward, offering donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to bailing out low-income individuals, per their website.

On Thursday, a Twitter user announced that they’d donated $50 to the fund, urging followers to do the same.

After a long chain of announcements, Hollywood stars Steve Carell, Seth Rogen and Ben Schwartz all tweeted that they had “matched” the donation. – READ MORE

