Steve Bannon: Trump administration’s ‘original sin’ was embracing the establishment

FOLLOW US!



Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the Trump administration’s biggest mistake came early on when they dropped their “drain the swamp” attitude for the sake of simply forming a government.

“In the 48 hours after we won, there’s a fundamental decision that was made,” Bannon said to Charlie Rose in a “60 Minutes” interview. “You might call it the original sin of the administration. We embraced the establishment. I mean, we totally embraced the establishment.”

Bannon said many of the people that had staffed the backbone of the campaign — including himself — comprised an “island of misfit toys.” – READ MORE