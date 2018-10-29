Steve Bannon: Polls missing silent Trump support that could stop Democrats winning House

There is still hope for Republicans to control Congress after the midterm elections, despite what pollsters say, because surveys aren’t accurately capturing President Trump’s support base, according to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Bannon equated the state of surveys today to the widespread 2016 misfire of polls, which overwhelmingly forecast Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to win.

“Even people that had voted for Donald Trump [in 2016] were unwilling to tell pollsters that they had done it,” Bannon told John Catsimatidis during an interview with “The Cats Roundtable” airing Sunday, referring to exit polls on Election Day initially suggesting Clinton was in a good position to claim the White House.

“I think you’re seeing that again,” Bannon said. “I think the polls are understated for the Trump voters.” – READ MORE