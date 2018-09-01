Steve Bannon Insults Elon Musk. Musk’s Response Is Priceless.

“Sloppy” Steve Bannon attacked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday night, calling him a liar and an emotionally “immature man-child.”

CNN reports that Bannon made the remarks about Musk during “a phone call with CNN in which he commented at length on the executives of major tech companies.”

“Can Steve Bannon please insult me some more?” Musk responded. “Best PR I’ve had in a while.”

Can Steve Bannon please insult me some more? Best PR I’ve had in a while. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018

Tech billionaire Elon Musk stoked controversy once again on Tuesday, after he questioned whether it was “strange” that the British diver he appeared to accuse last month of being a pedophile still has not sued him.

In a series of back-and-forth tweets with a Twitter user named Yoda, Musk asked: “You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services.”

The tweet was in response to the user after he said it would have been “wonderful” if the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO applied his “dedication to facts and truth” when he called British diver Vern Unsworth — who helped rescue a Thailand soccer team trapped in a cave — a “pedo.”

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

Musk asked the Twitter user if he had investigated the diver, to which he sarcastically replied, “the world should police your lack of filter and everything that comes after. That’s extremely convenient.” – READ MORE