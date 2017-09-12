Steve Bannon hints at war within GOP, lashes out at Bush administration 'idiots' and mainstream media
Steve Bannon, in his first extensive interview since exiting the West Wing last month – and his first ever TV interview – alluded to a forthcoming war not with the opposing Democratic Party, but within the GOP itself..
