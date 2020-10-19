Steve Bannon Behind ‘Roll-Out Plan’ For Hunter Biden Emails, Says ‘Multiple Stories From Multiple Media Sources’ About To Hit

n a recent interview with Revolver, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon admitted that he’s the architect of a coordinated roll-out of the Hunter Biden laptop contents, and that there’s much, much more to come.

To review, last month the New York Post set off a nuclear bomb when they released evidence from the younger Biden’s hard drive obtained by Rudy Giuliani, after a computer repair shop owner initially approached the FBI, which appears to have concealed evidence of Biden family corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere while President Trump was being impeached for asking Ukraine to investigate exactly that.

And Steve Bannon is master of ceremonies for this October surprise.

As former Breitbart journalist Lee Stranahan – who’s not exactly Bannon’s biggest fan – puts it, “I can’t think of a single example of him saying he had the goods on the story that didn’t pan out,” adding “ If he says a lot more is coming he’s not shooting blanks .”

Interview with Steve Bannon via Revolver.com (emphasis ours)

Last week the NY Post took the political world by storm with its release of shocking material from Hunter Biden’s hard drive indicating corruption, sexual depravity, and more. The Post reported that a lawyer for former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani obtained the hard drive from a computer repairman and that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had alerted the Post to the existence of the hard drive in July. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --