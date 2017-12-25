Steve Bannon Asked to Testify Before House Intelligence Committee in January

The House Intelligence Committee has asked the former CEO of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Stephen K. Bannon, to appear before them for an interview as part of their ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Bannon received a letter this week from the committee. In the letter, the committee requests that he appear in early January, according to Bloomberg:

“The invitation, which didn’t come in the form of a subpoena compelling them to testify, was for a “voluntary interview” in the committee’s offices, which means it would be held behind closed doors, the official said.”

Former Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also received a letter requesting he speak with the committee in January. – READ MORE

