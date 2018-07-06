True Pundit

Stephen King Tried To Declare A Truce With Trump-Supporters On Independence Day. Leftists Weren’t Happy.

On July 4th, Stephen King, who has been so aggressive in his “resistance” that he’s blocked by President Donald Trump, implored his leftist followers to declare a single-day truce in the Trump Wars, and openly embrace — if even for a moment — one of their Trump-supporting friends.

King quickly discovered that the political segment that most often preaches tolerance is loathe to express it.

