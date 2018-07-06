Stephen King Tried To Declare A Truce With Trump-Supporters On Independence Day. Leftists Weren’t Happy.

On July 4th, Stephen King, who has been so aggressive in his “resistance” that he’s blocked by President Donald Trump, implored his leftist followers to declare a single-day truce in the Trump Wars, and openly embrace — if even for a moment — one of their Trump-supporting friends.

Progressives, go find a Trump supporting friend–the one you haven't spoken to since November of 2016–and give him or her a hug. Trumpies, find a "liberal snowflake" friend and do the same. Just for today, let's all be Americans. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2018

King quickly discovered that the political segment that most often preaches tolerance is loathe to express it.

Nah. I didn't stop talking to people because they were trump supporters. I did so because they showed themselves to be racists. — Suhaila (@Suhaila) July 4, 2018

Can’t do it. Trump let us know who our friends really are. Life is short & I don’t have time for racists, bigots, homophobes, traitors, climate deniers, anti-healthcare+education, building walls and tearing families apart & locking them in cages! Ain’t nobody got time for that. — bennydiegø ✯ (@bennydiego) July 4, 2018

